KCR's Daughter K Kavitha Gets CBI Summons In Delhi Excise Policy Case

TELANGANA MLC K Kavitha on Friday said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned her in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.



Kavitha said that she could meet the authorities at her residence in Hyderabad on December 6.



"I've been issued a CBI Notice under Section 160 of CrPC, seeking my clarification. I have informed the authorities, that I can meet them at my residence in Hyderabad on Dec 6th as per their request," Kavitha said.



This comes in response to a notice by the CBI dated December 2 in which it stated that certain facts have emerged during the course of the investigation which the MLA may be acquainted with and hence her examination on such facts is required in the "interest of investigation".



As per the notice, the CBI gave her two choices for the place of examination, Hyderabad or Delhi. The examination would be held at 11 am on December 6.



Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is one of the accused in the case. The new Excise Policy of the Delhi government was later scrapped soon after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI investigation into the matter.



However, the charge sheet submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi's liquor scam did not name the deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia who was mentioned in the FIR in the connection with the scam.



The charge sheet named seven accused, including AAP's communications chief and Sisodia's close aide Vijay Nair and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally.



Sisodia also demanded action against the Chief Secretary and the resignation of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena.



Hitting out at the Central government, Sisodia said that it used CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to intimidate opposition parties and harass opposition leaders.

