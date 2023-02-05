'Time To Make Rules In Country': KCR Tells Farmers In Nanded At First BRS Meet Outside Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who held a public meet in Nanded city of Maharashtra, said the time has come for the farmers to make the rules in the country. The BRS has sounded the slogan 'Abki ki baar, kisan sarkar' as the nation heads for Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

This was the first public meeting held outside Telangana by the Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS) which emerged as a national party from the old regional party TRS. Earlier, KCR's national party had organised BRS' first mega event in Khammam and the rally saw the presence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav among others.

The Telangana chief minister began by addressing the issue of farmers's suicides in the country and in Maharashtra, which logs the highest number of cases.

Addressing public meeting in Nanded, KCR said political parties and leaders are winning in polls but people are losing. "That's why BRS slogan is 'Abki ki baar, kisan sarkar' (This time around, a government for the farmers). If we unite, it is not impossible. In our country, farmers constitute more than 42 per cent and if the number of farm labourers is also added to that it will be more than 50 per cent which is sufficient to form government," PTI quoted Rao as saying.

"Today, time has come. 75 years is a long period. Farmers should also be able to write and make rules," he said.

KCR raised the issue of water shortage in Maharashtra and asked, "There are several rivers like Krishna and Godavari flowing in Maharashtra. Even then, why is there water shortage in Maharashtra."

"Why there is scarcity of water in Maharashtra? Who is responsible for it? Think over it. Congress ruled the country for 54 years and BJP ruled for 16 years. These two parties are ‘kasooravaar' (guilty). I want farmers' suicides to stop. If a farmers' government is formed then water problem will be solved,” Rao said.

The BRS public meet was joined by leaders belonging to various political parties and KCR welcomed them by offering pink scarves.

The Telangana chief minister's schedule in Nanded included garlanding the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue near the venue-Gurudwara Sachkhand Mela Maidan, Hingoli Gate. He will then offer prayers at historical Gurdwara. Following the meeting, KCR will also address a press conference.