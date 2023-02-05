KCR To Hold Mega Public Meet In Maharashtra's Nanded, First BRS Event Outside Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who rechristened his party as Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS), will be in Maharashtra on Sunday for a public meet. The event, scheduled to be held in Nanded, will be the national party's first meeting outside the state.

This is also the second public meeting of BRS after the mega event in Khammam in January. The Khammam rally was attended by several opposition leaders, including SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal among others.

On Sunday, KCR, as Rao is popularly known, is expected to arrive in Nanded at 12.30 pm for the 'BRS Charikala Sabha'. He will address the sabha or meeting at 1.30 pm, PTI cited its sources in CMO as saying.

The Telangana chief minister's itinerary includes garlanding the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue near the venue-Gurudwara Sachkhand Mela Maidan, Hingoli Gate. He will then offer prayers at historical Gurdwara. Following the meeting, KCR will also address a press conference.

Grand arrangements have been made in Nanded for the meet, with the venue turning pink with party flags, hoardings, balloons and posters. All the villages of Nanded South and North, Bokar, Naigam, Mukhed, Deglur, Loha Constituencies, Kinwat, Dharmabad Towns, Mudked, Naigam, Biloli and Umri, Himayat Nagar in Nanded district are preparing for the 'BRS Charikala Sabha'.

To monitor the arrangements for the event, Telangana Minister for Endowments Indrakaran Reddy and some senior leaders of the party were present in Nanded.

Nanded was chosen as the district has a sizeable population of Telugu-speaking people due to its proximity to Telangana.

KCR had earlier told reporters that several villages in the neighbouring State want to merge with Telangana, attracted by the welfare and developmental schemes being implemented by his government.

Rao had recently said that the BRS' slogan in the run-up to 2024 general elections would be 'Ab ki baar kisan sarkar' (This time, a government for farmers).

Maharashtra continues to witness the highest number of farmers' suicides despite being one of the richest States in the country. Rao is expected to raise the issue in Nanded.

