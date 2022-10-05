KCR Lays Out Battle Plan For 'National' Party, Aims To Travel All Over Country

On the occasion of Dussehra, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao conducted special pujas at Pragathi Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who launched his national party on Wednesday, said he will canvas the whole country in his bid to forge a strong front against BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

KCR, as the Telangana CM is popularly known, renamed his party Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) as Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) today. He said the national party's focus would be on the issues of farmers, Dalits and Scheduled Tribes (STs). He further spoke about fighting discrimination in the name of caste and against women.

The BRS would begin its activity from neighbouring Maharashtra, KCR said in party meeting today. Rao said the party's affiliated farmers' association would be started from Maharashtra first.

Asserting that people's problems would be the agenda for his national party, KCR said, "Maharashtra will be selected as the first field of activity. The national party's affiliated farmer association will be started from Maharashtra first."

The Telangana CM highlighted the support he has from other regional leaders and said former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav were ready to attend the event. However, he told the leaders from the Hindi heartland that he would invite them for the party's launch function later.

KCR has spent the year visiting different states and meeting regional leaders in order to build a unified Opposition against Narendra Modi-led government at Centre.

Alleging that the country has not achieved development as it should have done, KCR said he would work for the welfare and prosperity of the country and its people.

Listing the achievements of Telangana during the last eight years under TRS rule, he said the state has seen growth in per capita income from Rs 1 lakh in 2014 to Rs 2.75 lakh now. Rao also highlighted welfare programmes launched by his government as he named 'Mission Bhagiradha' (supply of safe piped drinking water), 'Dalit Bandhu' (grant of Rs 10 lakh per household to Dalits) and 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers.