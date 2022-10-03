KCR Likely To Announce Name Of His National Party On October 5



Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to announce the name of his national party on October 5 as he aims to pose a challenge to the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo, who is eyeing a national role, is expected to declare the name of the party on the occasion of Dussehra.

TRS will hold its general body meeting on Wednesday at 11 am in Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad, a party statement said. Clarifying doubts over the meeting, KCR, as he is popularly known, said that the notification for the bye-election to Munugodu Assembly would not affect the general body meeting organised on Dussehra and the members need not get confused.

"As announced earlier, the party general meeting will be held at 11 am on October 5 in Telangana Bhavan. Leaders are requested to attend the meeting within the specified time," said KCR.

With meeting in sight, speculations are rife that KCR may reveal the details of his approach towards national politics after the meeting. It is also believed that a delegation of TRS party leaders will leave for Delhi to change the name of the party.

KCR is also likely to address a public gathering on October 9 in the national capital, ANI cited its sources as saying.

TRS leader Sreedhar Reddy said, "The people of the Nation are looking for a strong National platform as NDA failed in all aspects of governance. KCR spoke about the national platforms and going to the national level."

Reddy said the Gujrat model failed utterly and the country is looking for a strong alternative. "Wait and watch for the CM KCR to announce the name of the national party," said Reddy.

However, showing disapproval on KCR's possible move, Telangana Congress leader and former MP Madhu Goud Yaskhi said, "It is a meaningless move by the CM of Telangana to form a national party. He has cheated the people of Telangana and now wants to cheat the people of the nation. This is just a cover-up of his failures and a tactic to divert the money from the Delhi liquor scam of his family members".

"KCR is just trying to divide the opposition for the benefit of the BJP party. Congress is the only way to a BJP-free country. If KCR wishes it, he should join Congress. However, the Congress does not want any alliance with the TRS party at the state level," said Yaskhi.

Reacting to the matter, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr Lakshman said, "In a democracy, any political party has the right to run a national party. As KCR wants to start the national party on the occasion of Dussehra, I want to question KCR whether whatever promises were made to the people of Telangana are fulfilled or not? There is a lot of anger among the people of Telangana among all the groups of people."

(With ANI inputs)