'KCR Is Like Taliban': YS Sharmila Slams Telangana Govt After Being Detained For Remarks On MLA

YUVAJAN Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila has been detained by Telangana Police on Sunday for allegedly making inappropriate remarks against the Mahabubabad MLA and BRS leader Shankar Naik. After being detained YS Sharmila again attacked KCR's government and called him a dictator.

She said, "He (Telangana CM KCR) is a dictator, he is a tyrant, there is no Indian Constitution in Telangana, there is only KCR's Constitution. Telangana is the Afghanistan of India and KCR is its Taliban."

#WATCH | He (Telangana CM KCR) is a dictator, he is a tyrant, there is no Indian Constitution in Telangana, there is only KCR's Constitution. Telangana is the Afghanistan of India and KCR is its Taliban: YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila pic.twitter.com/yAr8SyMT9h — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2023

Earlier, a case was registered against YSRTP chief YS Sharmila in the Mahabubabad Town Police Station area for allegedly making inappropriate comments. Soon after the complaint was registered, was moved to Hyderabad to avoid law and order problems in Mahabubabad. A case has been registered u/s 504 IPC, 3(1)r SC ST POA Act.

Also, after the remarks on their leader Shankar Naik, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) followers staged a protest in the district. During the protest, the supporters raised slogan 'Go Back Sharmila' and burned the hoardings and flexes of the party.

Speaking during her Praja Prasthanam Padayatra on Saturday, she said, "This shameless MLA has the nerve to use the most derogatory and filthy language against us for questioning his misdeeds and his failure to ensure the good governance to the people of this constituency."

Hitting out at the Mahabubabad MLA for making 'derogatory' remarks against her and her party members "I wonder how these corrupt leaders should be addressed. What should we call them for failing in every aspect and not fulfilling any promise, and for resorting to corruption and land grabbing," she added.

"I warn all of you not to call anyone settlers or migrants. Your wife is from Nellore and I dare you to separate from her, if you love Telangana," she stated.

"MLA Shankar Naik is a briber. He lost his job, became an MLA, and grabbed all the land. He is a liquor mafia, gutka mafia, sand mafia, jaggery mafia," she further stated.