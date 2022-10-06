KCR's Daughter Kavitha Skips National Party Launch, Absence Fuels Speculations Of Fissures

As Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao launched his national party on Wednesday, his daughter and party leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha was absent from the ceremony. Kavitha, a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) from Nizamabad, was not only missing from the event, but also from the list of in-charges for the upcoming Munugode bypoll.

Her absence from the grand event, where KCR renamed his party TRS as Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) for the national stage, triggered speculations of fissures within the family. What further fuelled these suspicions was Kavitha's decision to stay at home and celebrate Dussehra, rather than attend the mega event.

Kavitha posted a picture of herself performing prayers on Twitter and wrote, "On this auspicious day of Dusherra, we performed Ayudha Pooja at home." Her absence was conspicuous and noticed by TRS cadres as well as their rivals.

Chief Minister KCR's son KT Rama Rao, who is also the state IT and Industries minister, is one of the party's in-charges of the bypoll scheduled for November 3. Several women leaders including ministers, MLAs and MPs like Sabitha Indira Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, Padma Devender Reddy, Gongidi Sunitha and Deepika Yugender find themselves on the list.

While Kavitha and her name were glaringly absent, her brother KTR was present at the BRS launch. Neither Kavitha, nor TRS has commented on the issue. Meanwhile, leaders from the rival BJP did raise questions while some on social media also made observations about Kavitha's absence.

In a strong move, KCR on Wednesday launched TRS as a national party rechristening it to BRS, as the Telangana leader aims to build a front against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A grand general body meet was held at Telangana Bhavan here where TRS leaders and cadres from every nook and corner of the state arrived in large numbers.

Over the past several months, KCR has met regional leaders, including Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in a bid to forge a united Opposition. His move to launch a national party also saw the support of regional parties like Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and Karnataka-based JD(S). JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy along with 20 of his MLAs attended the launch event.

(With ANI inputs)