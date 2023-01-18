'BJP Counting Its Days': KCR's Mega Rally Sees Akhilesh, Kejriwal, Vijayan Come Together For 2024 Challenge

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday held a mega rally, led by his party Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and attended by prominent opposition leaders from across the country, in a show of strength against NDA government. With this rally, BRS took its first major step towards bringing together like-minded parties at the national level.

At the public meet held in Khammam, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP-led government is counting its days in power. Yadav's remark was aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Tuesday gave the call to BJP leaders to prepare for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, for which only "400 days are left".

The mega event was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI General Secretary D Raja, among other leaders. Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee remained conspicuously absent from the Opposition gathering.

KCR, as the Telangana chief minister is popularly know, and the opposition leaders sounded a clarion call for regime change at the Centre and vowed to dislodge the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. This was first mega rally led by KCR since his party TRS was relaunched as a national party named Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Here's what the opposition leaders said at the BRS rally in Khammam:

- K Chandrasekhar Rao hit out at the Central government over a host of issues, including those on interstate water and development issues. In his address at the rally, Rao said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would go home in the next elections. The Telangana CM claimed a dispensation set up by BRS shall stop initiatives like the 'LIC disinvestment' and implement welfare measures like the Rythu Bandhu for farmers across the nation.

- Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said, "Yesterday the BJP's meeting (National Executive) concluded. They themselves said that 400 days are left for left. This govt is counting its days. It will not stay after 400 days." Yadav said that the ruling BJP has been pushing the nation behind and it is time for all progressive leaders to come together and work for the country's development.

- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Now, the country wants a change. People came to know that these people (NDA government) did not come to change the country. They just came to ruin the country. The 2024 elections are an opportunity for you (people). Ten years is over. How long will you wait?"

He asked people to usher in a regime that would think about the country, unemployment, healthcare and price rise. It is not the governors of some States who are troubling the elected chief ministers, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi, indicating that they act on the behest of the PM, the AAP leader said.

- Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the BJP-ruled Centre of 'undoing' the foundations of the nation's democracy. He called for a 'new resistance' to protect secularism, democracy and the Constitution. "I hope that today, in Khammam, the land of people's resistances, we will have the beginning of a new resistance, a resistance to secure the ideals that we fought for in our freedom struggle. A resistance to protect our secularism, our democracy, our Constitution and thereby our nation," he said.

Vijayan alleged that the BJP government goes against the ideal of socialism by allowing the concentration of wealth through consistent appeasement of corporates. He further said that by seeking to replace parliamentary democracy with presidential form of governance, they go against the concept of democracy.

- Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the country wanted jobs and the youth are jobless. Mann accused the BJP govt at the Centre of misleading the country. He said that the NDA govt wants to grab power in every state and is using governors in opposition ruled state to harass CMs.

- CPI General Secretary D Raja said, "We will have to fight against the BJP-RSS combine and will have to defeat them in the forthcoming 2024 election. This is the message that should go from Khammam, the revolutionary centre of Telangana. I appeal to all secular democratic parties who are present here who are not present here to understand the emerging threat and understand the disaster that we are facing."

(With agency inputs)