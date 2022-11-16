Kathua Gangrape Case: SC Sets Aside Order Holding Accused As Juvenile; Orders Trial As Adult

THE SUPREME Court on Wednesday held that one of the accused in the 2018 Kathua rape and murder case will be tried afresh as an adult. The court said the accused in the gang rape and murder case of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua was not a juvenile at the time of the offence and now can be tried afresh as an adult.

The apex court set aside the orders passed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Kathua, and the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, holding the accused to be a juvenile for the purposes of trial.

The judgment was pronounced by Justice JB Pardiwala directing the accused Shubham Sangra should be tried as an adult. The apex court's judgment came on an appeal filed by the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir challenging the orders passed by CJM and the high court.

“Medical opinion regarding age in absence of any other conclusive evidence should be considered to determine the age range of the accused...Whether medical evidence can be relied upon or not depends on the value of evidence,” a bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and J B Pardiwala said, PTI quoted.

The minor girl was kidnapped on January 10, 2018, and was raped in captivity in a small village temple after keeping her sedated for four days. She was later bludgeoned to death. The accused was arrested in the case in 2019. A special court at Pathankot in June 2019 sentenced three men to life imprisonment in the case.

On February 7, 2020, the top court issued a stayed the proceedings before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) against Sangra. The Jammu and Kashmir administration stated that the Jammu and Kashmir High Court had incorrectly upheld the order of a trial court determining him to be a minor at the time of the offence in 2018. As a result, it delayed the proceedings.

The top court on May 7, 2018, transferred the trial of the case from Kathua in Jammu to Pathankot in Punjab and ordered for day-to-day trial after some lawyers prevented the Crime Branch officials from filing a charge sheet in the sensational case.

On June 10, 2019, the special court sentenced three men to life imprisonment till their last breath without the possibility of parole for the horrifying act that rocked the country.

(With Agency Inputs)