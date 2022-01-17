New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj breathed his last at his home in Delhi late Sunday night after suffering a heart attack. He was 83, and a few days ago, he was diagnosed with kidney disease and put on dialysis. This saddening news was confirmed by his grandaughter Ragini Maharaj. Speaking to ANI, she said, "he had sudden breathlessness at around 12:15-12:30 am last night; we brought him to the hospital within 10 mins, but he passed away"

Remembring her grandfather Pt. Birju Maharaj, she further added, "he loved gadgets, always wanted to buy them at the earliest. He always said, if not a dancer, he'd have been a mechanic, his image in my mind will always be smiling."

His grandson, Swaransh Mishra, also took to his Instagram handle and shared a post, expressing his grief and praying for the departed soul. The post read, "With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad and untimely demise of our most beloved member of the family, Pt. Birju Maharaj ji. The noble soul left for his heavenly abode on 17th Jan 2022. Pray for the departed soul. Grief stricken: Maharaj family."

Pandit Birju Maharaj was an exponent of the Lucknow Kalka-Bindadin Gharana of Kathak dance in India. He was a descendant of the Maharaj family of Kathak dancers, which includes his two uncles, Shambhu Maharaj and Lachhu Maharaj, and his father and guru, Acchan Maharaj. He also practised Hindustani classical music and was a vocalist.

He was India's one of the most legendary artists, who was conferred with the country's second-highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan. He is also the recipient of the National Film Award for Best Choreography for Unnai Kaanaathu (Vishwaroopam) in 2012 and the Filmfare Award for Best Choreography for Mohe Rang Do Laal (Bajirao Mastani) in 2016.

On the work front, he has choreographed both exquisite sequences in Satyajit Ray's Shatranj Ke Khilari--one featuring Amjad Khan as Nawab Wajid Ali Shah and the other a solo by Saswati Sen. Not just this, Pt. Birju Maharaj has also choreographed Madhuri Dixit twice, once in 'Dil Toh Paagal Hai' and next in 'Devdas' for the song Kaahe chhed.

