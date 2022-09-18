Kashmir's 1st Multiplex To Open On September 20, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha To Be Screened

In a historic move, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha inaugurated the multiplex cinema hall on Sunday in the south Kashmir districts of Pulwama and Shopian. This marks the first time in many years, that people living in the valley will watch the movie on the big screen. The multiplex will open in Srinagar on Tuesday, and the first film that will be screened will be Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

"Today is a historic day for J&K UT. Multipurpose Cinema Halls at Pulwama and Shopian will offer facilities ranging from a movie screening, infotainment and skilling of youth," said the Lieutenant Governor.

Due to the militancy, the cinema halls in the valley were forced to shut down in the 1990s. However, this news comes as treat for all the film lovers in the valley. Though the authorities tried to open the halls in the late 1990s, however, their attempts went in vain due to the militants as they carried out a deadly grenade attack on Regal Cinema in September 1999 in Lal Chowk.

Meanwhile, a government press release stated that movie halls in Anantnag, Srinagar, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, and Reasi will be inaugurated soon.

It was worth the wait for people living in the valley as their excitement was visible on their faces of opening the multiplex in the area. Several people visited cinema halls at Drussu Pulwama and MC Shopian to take a glimpse of the event.

The Government's Mission Youth Department in collaboration with the district administration has taken the project of establishing cinema halls in the District Headquarters. Meanwhile, the movie hall has been dedicated to all the people living in Pulwama and Shopian.

Apart from entertainment, these new cinema halls will also be a source of employment generation, and the space can also be used to provide training for youth and seminars, the government said.