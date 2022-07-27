Kashmiri Separatist Yasin Malik Admitted To RML Hospital After Hunger Strike In Tihar Jail

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail in a terror funding case, on Wednesday was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, days after he launched a hunger strike inside the prison. However, the 56-year-old has submitted a letter to the doctors at the medical facility, saying he does not want to get treated.

"Yasin Malik (chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front) lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail admitted to RML Hospital due to fluctuation in his blood pressure," news agency ANI quoted Tihar Jail officials as saying.

Malik, the head of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) who was responsible for the genocide of Pandits in the Valley, was sentenced to life imprisonment in May this year by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court. Malik, convicted under Section 120B, 121, 121A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), awarded two life sentences and five punishments of 10 years of 'Rigorous Imprisonment' each to the convict.

Last Friday, Malik - kept in solitary confinement in a high-risk cell in Tihar's prison number 7 - launched an indefinite hunger strike after the central government did not respond to his plea, seeking he be allowed to physically appear in a Jammu court in the Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case, in which he is an accused.

He alleged that the case is not being investigated properly. The jail officials initially tried to convince Malik, but he refused to end his hunger strike after which he was being given IV fluids.

"From July 24, he was on intravenous fluid or glucose, but the doctors found that there was some fluctuation in his blood pressure. They later took him to RML hospital where they have admitted him for further treatment," The Indian Express quoted a senior Tihar Jail official as saying.