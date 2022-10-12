Kashmiri Parties Cry Foul After EC Orders To Include Those Living In Jammu For Over 1 Year In Electoral List

A MASSIVE controversy erupted after Jammu District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa authorised tehsildars to issue certificates of residence to those residing in Jammu for over 1 year, paving way for their entry into the electoral roll for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Lavasa passed the directive after taking serious note of some eligible voters facing hardships in registration as voters for the non-availability of required documents.

However, the new directive didn't go down well with the mainstream political parties in the Valley who termed the move 'manipulation' to include non-locals in the revised electoral rolls.

'Colonial Settler Project': J-K political parties condemn the move

Flaying the EC's order, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said that the Centre's "colonial settler project" has been initiated in the region. "ECI's latest order for registration of new voters makes it clear that GOIs colonial settler project has been initiated in Jammu. They will bear the first blow to Dogra culture, identity, employment & business," Mufti tweeted.

The former J-K chief minister said the BJP's alleged attempts to create religious and regional divisions between Jammu and Kashmir must be "thwarted" because "whether its a Kashmiri or a Dogra, safeguarding our identity and rights will be possible only if we put up a collective fight". Mufti further said that her party has been saying for the last many years now that the BJP has an 'illegitimate intent' behind the abrogation of Article 370.

The National Conference (NC) said the BJP is scared of the elections and knows it will lose badly. "The Government is going ahead with its plan to add 25 lakh non-local voters in J&K and we continue to oppose this move. BJP is scared of the elections & knows it will lose badly. People of J&K must defeat these conspiracies at the ballot box," the NC said in a tweet.

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), headed by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, also condemned the move and said that the BJP government want to rope in outsiders to rig elections as and when held. The PAGD last week announced the formation of a 14-member committee to chalk out a strategy on the issue.

The Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls:

The Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls has been started in the Union Territory with effect from September 15 for registration of new voters, deletion, correction, and transposition of voters who have migrated, or died since the last summary revision, amid serious concern expressed by various political parties over the inclusion of non-locals as voters.

"...Keeping in view the urgency involved in the matter and to ensure that no eligible voter is left for registration during the Special Summary Revision, 2022 in district Jammu, all Tehsildars are authorised to issue certificate of residence after conducting necessary field verifications, to the person(s) residing in district Jammu for more than one year, for the purpose,” Lavasa said in her order.

Quoting the guidelines by the Election Commission of India for registration of eligible voters, she said it also provides that in case none of the mentioned documents is available, field verification is a must.

"As for example, categories like homeless Indian citizens who are otherwise eligible to become electors but do not possess any documentary proof of ordinary residence, electoral registration officers shall designate an officer for field verification...," the order read.

It said during review meetings taken with the field functionaries including electoral registration officers and assistant electoral registration officers, it has been noticed that some eligible voters are facing hardships in registration as voters for the non-availability of documents.