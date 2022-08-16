Kashmiri Pandit Brothers Shot At By Terrorists In Shopian; 1 Dead

A Kashmiri Pandit lost his life while his brother got injured after some terrorists opened fire at an apple orchard in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, said the police on Tuesday. The deceased and the injured have been identified as Sunil Kumar and Pintu Kumar, respectively.

"Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Terrorists, backed by Pakistan, have been trying to create unrest in the Valley and have upped attacks against the minorities, especially the Hindus, and the personnel of security forces.

On Monday, they carried out two grenade attacks within an hour - one at a minority habitation in Chadoora in Budgam district and another at Police Control Room in Srinagar - in which a civilian and a security personnel were injured. Before that, a police official, identified as Tahir Khan, lost his life in a grenade attack in the Kulgam district on Saturday night.

Multiple meetings, however, have been held by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Army chief General Manoh Pande, and other senior officials to analyse the situation in the Valley. He has directed officials to ensure security for the minorities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The targeted killings, meanwhile, had started in May this year, with the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit, Rahul Bhat, in Budgam. Days later, another Hindu - Ranjit Singh - was killed in Baramulla. Later that month, a Hindu teacher, Rajni Bala, was shot dead in Kulgam.

Then on June 2, a Hindu migrant, Vijay Kumar, who used to work a manager at the Ellaqui Dehati Bank in Kulgam, was shot dead. On the same day, a non-local labourer, Dilkhush Kumar, was shot dead in Budgam.

Besides, a Muslim television artist, identified as Amreen Bhat, was also killed in the Valley recently. Attacks have also been carried out against security forces personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.

"By targeting innocent civilians including women and kids, unarmed policemen and outside labourers, terrorists can’t deter our efforts to bring peace in valley. Our CT operations will continue simultaneously in all 3 regions of Kashmir specially against foreign terrorists," Vijay Kumar, Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP), said in June this year.