Kashmiri Pandit Killing: KFF Claims Responsibility Of Targeted Attack; LG Vows Strict Action | 10 Points

IN A series of targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, a Kashmiri Pandit named Puran Krishan Bhat was killed by terrorists in Shopian today. The brother-in-law of Puran Bhat said that, "They(terrorists) don't kill anyone who comes before them but those whom they don't like.".

Here's all you need to know:

1. Puran Bhat, a Kashmiri pandit, succumbed to his injuries after terrorists opened fire at him near Chowdari Gund in Shopian on Saturday. After Pandit was shot dead, terror outfit Kashmir Freedom Fighters claimed responsibility for the killing, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

2. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sujit Kumar said to news agency ANI, "A Kashmiri Pandit, Puran ji, has been murdered. We are working on the case. KFF (Kashmir Freedom Fighters) has claimed responsibility for it. We won't say anything for sure about it yet. A guard was present here. "

3.According to the witnesses, there was just one person in front of him who had targeted him. "In the initial investigation, eyewitnesses say that there was only one person who had targeted him and was in front of him. Nobody has spotted anyone else who might be hiding. Things will be clear, give us some time, "said Kumar, as quoted by news agency ANI.

4. Manoj Sinha, the lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, also condemned the terrorist killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in the Shopian region and gave the assurance that those responsible would face harsh punishment.

5."Attack on Puran Krishan Bhat by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family. I assure the people that the perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists will be severely punished," Lt. Governor Sinha said in a tweet.

6.Meanwhile, following the death of Puran Singh, migrant Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir staged a protest against the killing and also demanded the arrest of the terrorists.

7. Ex-Deputy CM of Jammu and Kashmir, K Gupta, said, "A particular community has been targeted earlier too. Natural to be concerned if peace process halts like this.They're trying to disrupt Govt's efforts to rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits.Hope, security forces find a solution".

8.Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, "Terrorists fired upon a civilian (minority) Shri Puran Krishan Bhat while he was on way to orchard in Chowdari Gund Shopian. He was immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment, where he succumbed. Area cordoned off. Search in progress."

9.BJP General Secretary Ashok Koul also condemned the killing. In a statement, he said it was one more cowardly attack on Kashmiri Pandits and "these anti-national elements will never be successful in their wrongdoings."

10.National Conference tweeted, "Unequivocally condemn the brazen, cowardly attack on Pooran Krishan Bhat in Shopian, in which he lost his life. Heartfelt commiserations to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace."