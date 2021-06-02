Meanwhile, the school has also been instructed to avoid giving homework up to class 5th. The school is asked to plan more joyful learning experiences engaging parents.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The school administration of the 6-year-old girl from Kashmir whose video complaining to Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral, has decided to make changes in the duration of online classes and homework policy after directives from J&K’s L-G Manoj Sinha.

The school has decided to limit the online classes to a maximum of one and a half hours for classes 1 to 8 taken in two sessions. For classes 9 to 12 the online classes will be held for no more than 3 hours. Even for pre-primary students classes will only be for 30 minutes (on particular days while interacting with parents).

Meanwhile, the school has also been instructed to avoid giving homework up to class 5th. The school is asked to plan more joyful learning experiences engaging parents. Concerned authorities will ensure the implementation of these changes.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha had directed the school’s education department to formulate a policy within 48 hours to reduce the burden of homework on school kids. Sharing the viral video on Twitter LG Sinha wrote:

Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss. https://t.co/8H6rWEGlDa — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 31, 2021

“Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss,”

The school education department has decided to limit daily online classes for a maximum one and half hours for class 1 to 8, spread across two sessions. For class 9 to 12 online synchronous learning will not be more than 3 hours. https://t.co/ihB3bkxUBa — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 1, 2021

The viral video was addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a little girl, identified as Mahiruh. In the video, Mahiruh is seen complaining to PM Modi about the stress of online classes on children of her age. Mahiruh starts the video by wishing ‘salam’ to the Prime Minister. She then tells her age and goes on to outline her daily jam-packed routine.

From 10 am till 2 pm she is constantly busy with online classes studying English, Urdu, Maths, EVS and finally Computer tells Mahiruh. The girl then asks why kids are given so much homework. “This much work should be given to older kids. Not six-year-olds like me," reasons Mahiruh. Ever since the video has gone viral people are parsing the little girl’s cuteness and adult-like reasoning.



According to media reports, Mahiruh is currently studying in 1st standard and is the daughter of Irrfan Ahmed Bhatt who is a construction company manager in Srinagar, and mother Rukshar who is a homemaker.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan