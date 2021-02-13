Shah also slammed the opposition for its claim that the proposed law negates the hopes of the region getting back its erstwhile statehood.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that statehood will be given to Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir "at an appropriate time" as the Lok Sabha passed the J-K Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Asserting that the development of Jammu and Kashmir is the top prority of the central government, Shah slammed the opposition for its claim that the proposed law negates the hopes of the region getting back its erstwhile statehood.

"We were asked what did we do about promises made during abrogation of Article 370. It has been 17 months since the abrogation and you are demanding an account for it. Did you bring the account of what you did for 70 years? Had you worked properly, you need not have asked us," Shah said in his attack at the scathing opposition.

"I have no objection, I will give an account for everything. But those who were given the opportunity to govern for generations should look within if they are even fit to demand an account," he added.

Lauding abrogation of Article 370, Shah said that "decentralisation and devolution of power" have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019. He also said that panchayats have now more administrative and financial powers which they lacked earlier.

"Nobody, not even our rivals can say that there was fraud or unrest during the election (DDC). Everyone voted fearlessly and peacefully. 51 per cent votes were cast in the Panchayat elections," he said.

The Union Home Minister the central government has begun working on two AIIMS in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that the Kashmir Valley will be connected to the railways by 2022.

He also gave the assurance to the people of Jammu and Kashmir that "no one will lose their land" and said that the Modi government has sufficient land for development works. He also said the government expects that around 25,000 government jobs will be created in Jammu and Kashmir by 2022.

The Lok Sabha on Saturday passed Jammu and Kashmir (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The bill seeks to replace the ordinance to merge the Jammu and Kashmir cadre of civil services officer with the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

