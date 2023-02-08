Kashmir, Opposition Unity And UPA's 10-Year Rule: PM Modi Tears Into Congress In Point-To-Point Rebuttal

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a stinging counter-attack on opposition parties, majorly Congress, over their allegations on his government and said that brazen lies and abuse from his detractors cannot 'defeate him' as the trust reposed by crores of people is his protective shield which cannot be breached. PM Modi, in a point-to-point rebuttal, attacked the opposition parties saying "those who indulge in abuses will forever wallow in disappointment and frustration".

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Modi cornered the previous UPA government at the Centre and called its 10-year rule a decade of scams. The prime minister raked up issues like Kashmir, the 2G scam, the Commonwealth games scam and other controversies during the 2004-2014 period to attack the Congress-led UPA government.

Here's how PM Modi slammed the opposition parties:

- Kashmir Issue

Targeting the Congress government over the Kashmir issue, the prime minister said that earlier terrorists used put up posters and dared the government to come to their hoist the national flag. He mentioned how peace is now prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir, which has even given the courage to some people to carry out their 'Yatra' (referring to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra).

"Those who came back from J&K recently must have seen how you can go in J&K. I too had gone on a yatra to J&K with resolve to hoist the Tricolour at Lal Chowk. Terrorists had put up posters and said, "Dekhte hain, kisne maa ka doodh piya hai jo Lal Chowk aake Tiranga phehra paaye," the PM said.

That day on 24th Jan, at a public rally, I had said, "Terrorists pay heed. On 26th Jan, sharp at 11am I will reach Lal Chowk without security & bulletproof jacket. Faisla Lal Chowk pe hoga kisne apni maa ka doodh piya hai." Then I hoisted the Tricolour at Lal Chowk: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/FGVzQauPcl — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

"That day on 24th Jan, at a public rally, I had said, "Terrorists pay heed. On 26th Jan, sharp at 11 am I will reach Lal Chowk without security and a bulletproof jacket. Faisla Lal Chowk pe hoga kisne apni maa ka doodh piya hai. Then I hoisted the Tricolour at Lal Chowk," he added.

- Opposition unity

Taunting the opposition over the apparent unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the prime minister said that he thought that elections will bring the opposition together but, he said, to his surprise, the Enforcement Directorate helped the opposition to unite against the BJP. Several opposition leaders are under the scanner of federal agencies including ED and CBI over corruption charges.

"I thought election results will bring such (Opposition) people together on a stage but it didn't happen. They should thank ED that due to it they have now come together," the prime minister said.

- Congress-led UPA Government

Attacking Congress over scams and controversies during the UPA government, PM Modi said that the decade before 2014 will be remembered as a lost decade while the decade of 2030 will be India's decade. PM Modi further said opportunities were frittered away during 10 years of UPA rule and these were converted into troubles. "Mauka museebat mein," he said.

#WATCH | In 2010 CWG games were held, it was a big opportunity to show the strength of India's youth to the world but due to scam, India became infamous in the world. The decade before 2014 will be known as lost decade & we can't deny that 2030s decade is India's decade: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/z6xBVzwHUH — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

"When something good happens, their sadness increases. In the history of the country's independence, 2004-2014 was full of scams. Terror attacks took place across the country in those 10 years," he said. PM Modi also referred electricity shortage and other paucities during the UPA rule.

"When the technology period was progressing, they were stuck in 2G. Mauka Musibat Mein. In 2010, there were the Commonwealth games which was an opportunity to present Indian youth capability but again it was Mauka Musibat Mein. Coal scam came to fore. Nobody can forget the 2008 Mumbai attack. But they did not have the courage to attack terrorism because of which the terrorists' morale was boosted," the Prime Minister said.

#WATCH | During 10 years of UPA govt, inflation was in double digits and hence when something good happens, their sadness increases. In the history of the country's independence, 2004-2014 was full of scams. Terror attacks took place across the country in those 10 years: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/Gi6i5vhG8L — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

- Allegations against him

Launching a vitriolic attack on the Opposition, the Prime Minister said that even as India is emerging as a confident and progressive nation, some people cannot stomach the achievements of its own countrymen. "Is it just because you lost an election? These people blame EVMs and the Election Commission when they lose elections. They blame Supreme Court when probes are opened against them, they blame the Army and even the RBI, the list is endless," Modi said.

Those who are drunk in arrogance and think that only they have the knowledge, feel that only by abusing Modi will a way come out, that only through false, nonsensical mudslinging on Modi will a path be paved. It has been 22 years, they still have a misapprehension: PM Modi in LS pic.twitter.com/0J4t8x42ng — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

"These people (referring to the Opposition) feel that just by abusing me they can succeed. Constructive criticism is good for a healthy democracy. However, for the past nine years now, they have only abused me, instead of coming out with constructive criticism," he said and asked the opposition to indulge in self-retrospection.

"Despite several economic crises engulfing the world, it is a matter of pride that India is now the fifth largest economy," PM Modi said. He further said that it is due to India's rising economic stability, possibilities and dependability as well as a stable and decisive government that several international economic agencies are now looking at India in a new light.

(With Agencies Inputs)