New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his three-day visit to the United States of America on Wednesday. He received a warm welcome from the US officials and the Indian diaspora at the Washington Airport. PM Modi during his visit also met CEOs of the top 5 companies of the US on Thursday after which he held bilateral talks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

After an official meet with Kamala Harris, PM Modi, in a touching gesture, presented the Vice President a copy of old notifications related to her grandfather, PV Gopalan, in a wooden handicraft frame. PV Gopalan was a senior and respected government official who served in various positions.

In addition to the scriptures, PM Modi also gifted Harris a Gulabi Meenakari chess set. The craft of Gulabi Meenakari is closely associated with Kashi, one of the oldest cities in the world. It is also the constituency of PM Modi. Each piece on this particular chess set is remarkably handcrafted. The bright colours reflect the vibrancy of Kashi.

Prime Minister Modi described India and America as "natural partners" in his meeting with Vice President Harris on Thursday at the White House during which they decided to further cement the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed global issues of common interest, including threats to democracy and in the Indo-Pacific.

Apart from Kamala Harris, PM Modi also gifted a Silver Gulabi Meenakari Ship to his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison. This ship is also distinctly handcrafted and bright, reflecting eternal Kashi's dynamism. Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was gifted a Sandalwood Buddha Statue. Buddhism plays a big role in bringing India and Japan together. The thoughts and ideas of Lord Buddha reverberate far and wide in Japan.

PM Modi is on a three-day visit to the US to attend the Quad Leaders' Summit and address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Today, PM Modi will attend the QUAD Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden. He will also hold the first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden,

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan