Varanasi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday rounded off his two-day stay in his constituency Varanasi with a visit to Swarved Mahamandir Dham in Umraha that is observing the Vihangam Yog -- the 100th anniversary of the freedom fighter, Sadguru Sadafal Deo Ji Maharaj's imprisonment when he was charged with inciting mutiny amongst Indian soldiers against the 'British Raj'.

In his address at the event, the PM said that Sadguru Sadafaldeo ji Maharaj and many saints made a huge contribution to India's freedom struggle, but their contribution has not been recorded in history the way "it should have been".

He said that it is now the people's responsibility to correct the error and apprise the young generation of the contribution of saints in the freedom movement. "Our nation is wonderful. Whenever there are testing times, some saint appears to change the times. It is in India where the tallest leader of freedom movement is called 'Mahatma' by the world," the PM said.

The Prime Minister said that a new Kashi was emerging and Varanasi's development was setting the roadmap for the country's development. "Tourist footfall has doubled in the past few years and more than 30 lakh passengers were reported from the Varanasi airport even during the pandemic. This shows that change can take place if there is a will," he said.

Talking about the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission of the government, Modi said that just like the Swadeshi Movement during the freedom struggle, the country has started Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission where local products are being strengthened. "Su raj (good governance)" is as important as "swaraj (self-rule)", said the PM.

"Sadguru gave a mantra during freedom movement: of Swadeshi. Now, the nation has started the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission. Local trade, business and products are being strengthened. Local is being made global," the Prime Minister said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting with the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states here. This comes a day after PM Modi chaired a meeting with the BJP Chief Ministers and Deputy chief ministers in Varanasi yesterday. PM Modi is currently on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi where he inaugurated phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham at a cost of around Rs 339 crores on Monday.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan