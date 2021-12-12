New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on Monday (December 13). The event will be aired live across the country. The corridor will connect the Kashi Vishwanath Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and two ghats on the river Ganga in PM Modi's parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. The mega project is expected to boost tourism in the ancient city.

"The temple will be inaugurated on December 13 at an auspicious time,” Nagendra Pandey, a priest at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, told news agency ANI.

The people of Varanasi are filled with enthusiasm ahead of the inauguration. The city has been decorated in preparation for the same. The entire stretch of Godowlia to Maidagin has been painted with pink colour, to maintain a consistent look.

Kashi, the Punya Bhumi of Baba Vishwanath Ji, has been a centre of spiritual & dharmik awakening since time immemorial.



Here’s a special peek into how the #काशीविश्वनाथकॉरिडोर transformed this Mokshapuri.



The ceremony has been named "Divya Kashi, Bhavya Kashi" (divine Kashi, grand Kashi). Various influential figures including over 3,000 seers, people associated with different religious maths, artistes and other noted personalities will visit the venue to witness the inauguration.

Known to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream project, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor is built over a vast area of 5,000 hectares. The estimated cost of this entire project is close to Rs 800 crore. The corridor is said to shorten the time span taken on the route between the temple and the Ganga river.

Apart from this various other constructions have also been made for people and the convenience of devotees. These include temple Chowk, Varanasi city gallery, museum, multipurpose auditoriums, hall, and devotee facilitation centre. People will also be able to see a statue of Maratha Queen Maharani Ahilyabai Holka at the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

PM Modi laid the foundation of the corridor in March 2019. More than 300 buildings have been bought and demolished to create the space for the project.

