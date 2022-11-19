Kashi Tamil Sangamam: PM Modi Inaugurates Month-Long Event To Showcase Tamil Culture, Literature

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. This 30- days event aims at rediscovering centuries-old bond of knowledge and ancient civilization linkage between the country’s north and southern states.

While speaking at the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “This confluence of Kashi and Tamil Nadu is as holy as the confluence of Ganga and Yamuna. While Kashi is the spiritual and cultural capital of India, Tamil Nadu holds India's oldest history.”

Talking about diversity of various cultures in India, PM Modi said, “Sangam plays a very vital role in our country, from sangam of rivers, knowledge & thoughts. This Sangamam is the celebration of India's diverse cultures.”

The event will provide glimpse of Dravidian culture and the cuisine and music of Tamil Nadu to the people of Uttar Pradesh. Along with the inauguration of the month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam, PM Modi will also release books on Tirukkural and Kashi-Tamil culture.

As per Uttar Pradesh government officials, the month-long Sangamam will showcase Tamil literature, culture, education and cuisine. Guests from Tamil Nadu will visit Kashi, and also Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

A total of 75 stalls have been set up in Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which will run till December 16, acting as a bridge between South India and North India through agriculture, culture, literature, food, music, handloom and handicraft, and folk art.

PM Modi will also honour nine prominent religious leaders of Tamil Nadu which include, Shrimad Manikkavachak Tambiran, Swami Shivkar Desikar, Srilashree Satya Gyan Mahadev Deshik Paramacharya Swamigal, Sri Sivagnan Balaya Swamigal, Gyanprakash Desikar, Shiv Prakash Desik Satya Gyan Pandar Sannadi, Shivalingeshwar Swami Kandaswamy, Mayakrishnan Swamy and Muthu Sivaramaswamy.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also be present in the ceremony.

Reflecting the significance of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', the event aims to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Kashi and Tamil Nadu - two of the country's most significant ancient origins for learning.

The programme will offer an opportunity for scholars, philosophers, artists, researchers, students, traders, artisans, etc. from the two states to collaborate, share expertise, culture, ideas, best practices and knowledge and learn from each others' experience.

More than 2500 delegates from Tamil Nadu will be arriving in Varanasi to participate in seminars, site visits, etc to interact with local people of similar trade, profession and interest.A month-long exhibition of handlooms, handicrafts, ODOP (One district, one product) products, books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history, tourist places etc of the two regions will also be put up in Kashi.

