Kartikeya Singh, Bihar's New Law Minister, Evades Arrest In Kidnapping Case; CM Nitish Kumar Says 'Have No Info'

A major controversy erupted in Bihar on Wednesday after new law minister in the Nitish Kumar government, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Kartikeya Singh alias Kartik Master, avoided surrendering in a court in a kidnapping case.

Known for his closeness with RJD's Bahubali leader Anant Singh, Kartikeya is an accused in the kidnapping of a person named Rajiv Ranjan in Patna. A case has been registered against him in this regard in the Bihta police station.

Earlier this month, a warrant was issued against him and he was asked to surrender before the court or the police till August 16. However, on that day, he was sworn in as as a cabinet minister in the Bihar government and was given the law ministry.

This gave the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ammo to attack the Mahagathbandhan, which includes the RJD, the Janata Dal (United), and Congress. The saffron party said the "council of ministers of Nitish Kumar government is presenting a very horrible picture".

"These people cannot ensure the safety and security of the people of Bihar. How come a person hides the fact that he is wanted in a kidnapping case and takes oath as a law minister of Bihar. It is very shameful for Nitish Kumar to have succumbed to the pressure of RJD," BJP leader Nikhil Anand was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Sushil Kumar Modi, another BJP leader and a long-time deputy of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, also attacked the Mahagathbandhan and asked the JD(U) supremo if he wants to "bring Bihar back to Lalu Prasad Yadav's times".

"If Kartikeya Singh (RJD) had a warrant against him, he should have surrendered. But he has taken oath as Law minister. I ask Nitish, is he trying to take Bihar back to Lalu's times? Kartikey Singh should be immediately dismissed," Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

'I HAVE NO INFORMATION'

Nitish, who expanded his cabinet by inducting 31 new ministers on Tuesday, however, has said that he had no information about the warrant against Kartikeya.

"I do not know, I have no information about this," he said, as reported by ANI.

WHO IS KARTIKEYA SINGH?

Kartikeya is a political strategist of RJD Bahubali leader Anant Singh. He has been associated with Anant Singh since early 2000 and played a crucial role in the 2005 Assembly election for Anant Singh. A teacher by profession, Kartikeya was recently elected as MLC on the ticket of RJD.

As per the charge levelled against him, he was involved in the kidnapping of a person, named Rajiv Ranjan in 2014 and an FIR was registered against him at the Bihta police station. The victim had given a statement under CrPC of 164 in the court where he had mentioned the name of Kartikeya.

Besides this case, Kartikeya is also facing other criminal charges in Mokama railway police station and other police stations of Patna and adjoining districts. Reacting to it, Kartikeya said: "The allegations levelled against me are politically influenced and not proved yet. We will take action as per the law."

(With inputs from agencies)