New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Karti Chidambaram, the son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, got a breather from Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday, which granted interim protection to him from arrest till May 30 in an alleged money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged Chinese visa scam.

The ED had registered a case against Karti under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) over the alleged irregularities in the issuance of visas to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011, a period when his father P Chidambaram was the Union Home Minister.

This was the third money laundering case against Karti, who is already being questioned by the ED in the INX Media and Aircel-Maxis cases.

It should be noted that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also registered a case against Karti in the Chinese visa scam case. It also raided nine places across different cities belonging to Karti and his father.

On Thursday, Karti also appeared before the central agency in New Delhi for questioning. This came after a special court ordered Karti to join the probe. The court had also directed the CBI to give Karti a three-day notice before arresting him.

Karti, meanwhile, has called the case against him "bogus", claiming he had not facilitated the issuance of visa to any Chinese national. "I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record," he tweeted after the CBI raids.

The case pertains to allegations of Rs 50 lakh being paid as bribe to Karti and his close associate S Bhaskararaman by a top executive of Vedanta group company Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd. (TSPL), which was setting up a power plant in Punjab, for re-issuance of project visas for 263 Chinese workers employed there, the CBI FIR said.

The agency has already taken Bhaskararaman in custody in connection with the case. According to the CBI, the work for setting up the power project was being executed by a Chinese company and was running behind schedule.

A TSPL executive had sought re-issuance of the project visas for 263 Chinese workers for which Rs 50 lakh allegedly exchanged hands, according to the CBI FIR.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma