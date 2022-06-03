New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A special CBI court in Delhi on Friday turned down the anticipatory bail pleas of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and others in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged Chinese 'Cash-for-Visa' scam.

Special Judge MK Nagpal denied relief to Karti, saying there was not enough ground to allow his application.

Apart from the Congress leader, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi also dismissed the anticipatory bail applications moved by other accused persons in the case including his chartered accountant S Bhaskar Raman and Vikas Makharia, the associate Vice President of thermal power plant Talwandi Sabo Power.

The ED recently registered the money-laundering case against Karti and others in the alleged scam pertaining to the issuance of a visa to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was the home minister.

In the last hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Karti Chidambaram, argued that the alleged transaction is from 2011 and the ED registered the case after a lapse of a long time.

He pointed out that there was no investigation all these years. Counsel also argued that the value of the alleged transaction is Rs 50 lakh, which is less than one crore and in view of this fact, he should be granted bail.

According to the FIR, the Punjab-based private Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd took the help of a middleman and allegedly paid Rs 50 lakh to get the visa issued for Chinese nationals to complete a project before the deadline.

Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram and the Lok Sabha member from Sivaganga, denied all the allegations and said that he "did not facilitate a single Chinese national" and the case was bogus.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta