Karthik Purnima 2020: The boundaries of Haridwar will be sealed on November 29 and 30 for pilgrims coming from other states for Ganga Snan on Karthik Purnima.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Karthik Purnima is considered as a Maha Snan according to the Hindu scriptures and on this day devotees from several cities and states travel to Dharmnagri Haridwar. However, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Uttrakhand government has banned bathing in the river Ganga and sealed the borders for 2 days November 29 and November 30.

According to a report published in Dainik Jagran, this year, the devotees will not be allowed to take a dip in the holy river Ganga. Due to the prevailing conditions and rise in coronavirus infections in the nearby states, the authorities have decided to ban bathing on the ghats.

On Saturday, on the instructions of Senior Superintendent of Police Senthil Avudai Krishnaraj S, city Kotwal Amarjeet Singh placed the banners and the posters at Bhupatwala checkpost on the Haridwar-Dehradun border to make the visitors aware of the cancellation of Maha Snan in river Ganga. Also, on the Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and Bijnor borders, banners and posters have been placed informing that the ghats will be closed for the two days until Sunday afternoon.

Additional police has been sent to Haridwar to stop the movement of devotees. SP City Kamlesh Upadhyay said that due to the postponement of the bathing festival, demand for additional police force was sent for necessary arrangements. By Saturday evening, three company PAC districts have reached Haridwar borders from the headquarters. The force has also come from Pauri, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts. Police forces will be deployed on Sunday on the borders of the district's Har Ki Paudi area and other important places.

Posted By: Srishti Goel