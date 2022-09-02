KARTET 2022 Registration Begins at schooleducation.kar.nic.in ; Here's How To Apply

Department of Public Education, Karnataka has invited applications for the registration of the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2022. The application window has been opened from September 1, 2022. The candidates who are interested in applying for the same can visit the official website--schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

It should be noted that the last date to apply for KARTET 2022 is September 30. However, you must check the eligibility criteria before filling up the forms.

KARTET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have the eligibility to apply for KARTET 2022. The same for both the papers is mentioned below:

Paper 1: PUC/ Senior Secondary( or its equivalent) degree with at least 50% marks and he/ she should either have passed or should be appearing in the final year of 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education.

Paper 2: A degree of graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

Additionally, applicants are informed that there will be two papers of the exam. They need to pay Rs 700 to apply for Paper 1 exam and Rs 1000 to apply for Paper 2 exam.

You can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for the exam.

KARTET 2022: How To Apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website-- schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the apply link under the 'Inviting application through online for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test- 2022' notification.

Step 3: You will now see a new login/registration page appearing on the screen.

Step 4: You are now needed to login using the generated credentials that is User ID and Password.

Step 5: Fill in the application form for KARTET 2022.

Step 6: Enter all the required details and upload the documents as asked by the website.

Step 7: Now, pay the application fee and submit the form.

Step 8: Download your application form and do not forget to take a printout for future purposes.

Notably, KARTET 2022 Exam is held to determine the eligibility of the candidates for teaching in classes 1 to 8. KARTET Paper 1 is held for the lower primary level classes (Class 1 to 5) and Paper 2 is held for the upper primary level classes (Classes 6 to 8).