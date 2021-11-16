New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a significant decision that would benefit lakhs of Sikh pilgrims in India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that the central government has decided to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from November 17. In a Tweet, Shah said that Centre's decision to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor reflects its "immense reverence for Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the Sikh community".

"In a major decision that'll benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, government has decided to re-open Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, November 17. This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi government towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community," Shah tweeted.

The Kartapur corridor, which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, was closed last year following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, sources, quoted by news agency ANI, had claimed that the Centre is mulling to reopen it soon to help devotees visit the final resting place of Guru Nanak in Pakistan.

Notably, several Punjab politicians, including former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, had also urged the Centre to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor for devotees before Gurpurab on November 19. On November 14, a delegation of Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders had met PM Modi in Delhi and requested him to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor before Gurpurab.

"I urge GOI to reopen Kartarpur Corridor... and to cancel the 3 farm laws on Shri Guru Nanak's Gurpurab, as it's a day for reflection, rediscovery and reiteration of Guru's message of peace, harmony and universal brotherhood," said Sidhu in a Tweet.

Meanwhile, Captain Amarinder said, "I urge Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji to open the Kartarpur Corridor before Nov 19, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, so that people can pay obeisance at the holy shrine on this sacred occasion".

The visa-free 4.7-kilometre corridor joins the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It became operational in 2019 and was inaugurated by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Its reopening will assist thousands of devotees, largely Sikhs, to visit the final resting place of Guru Nanak in Pakistan.

