‘Karnataka’s Attitude Similar To Duryodhana’: Former Goa Minister On Mahadayi Water Dispute

BJP LEADER and former Goa minister Dayanand Mandrekar on Friday equated the Karnataka government with Duryodhana from the Hindu Mythological epic “Mahabharata” over its attitude in the dispute regarding the Mahadayi River. Madrekar said that Karnataka's actions are similar to Duryodhana’s, who refused to give any territory to the Pandavas and “bullied everyone”.

Mandrekar, who is a former Water Resources Minister, made these remarks while he was addressing a gathering of former legislators on the issue of the Mahadayi River diversion. Goa’s Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar was present when Mandrekar said this. He had been a Minister in the Manohar Parrikar-led cabinet from 2012 to 2017.

"Goa and Karnataka are neighbours. In our village, we maintain good relationship with our neighbours as we rely on them in good and bad times," said Mandrekar, as quoted by the news agency PTI.

"But looking at the attitude of Karnataka, I recall Satyayug…Duryodhan had said that he will not part with even a needle point of territory for Pandavas. He was bullying everyone," the BJP leader said, adding, "People are living in a democracy".

Goa and Karnataka have been embroiled in a dispute for several years now over the distribution of the Mahadayi river water. Goa has taken objection to Karnataka's proposal to construct dams on the Kalasa and Banduri tributaries of the Mahadayi river.

A project report (Detailed Project Report or DPR) submitted by the Karnataka government for the construction of the two dams was approved by the Central Water Commission in December 2022. The Goan government has raised objections against the approval.

The Goa government’s argument against the dam project is that the Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary is located downstream in North Goa which will be affected if Karnataka decides to divert water from the river.

The Goa government is putting in efforts on all - legal, technical, and political - fronts to “win the battle for the Mahadayi River water”, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said earlier this week. He also said that his government is leaving no stone unturned in this regard.

(With agency inputs)