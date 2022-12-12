Karnataka-Maharashtra Border Row: Amit Shah To Meet States; Here's How Centre Has Responded So Far

Security beefed up at the Karnataka-Maharashtra border amid the protests by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) supporters over the border dispute, at Chikodi, in Belagavi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

AMID the Maharashtra-Karnataka border row, Union Minister Amit Shah is going to hold a much-awaited meeting on Wednesday (December 14) with both states. This has been confirmed by the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday, as quoted by ANI.

An inter-state dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra that dates back to the period of Independence and the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines in 1956 tends to surface before the winter session of the Karnataka legislature, which is held in Belagavi as the city is claimed by Maharashtra.

As the winter session of the Karnataka legislature is scheduled to begin on December 19, the decades-old conflict has started to boil up once more.

Amid the growing tensions over Karnataka and Maharashtra border issue, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar sought a response from the Centre and said the government cannot remain a mute spectator.

He said the Karnataka government has always taken a different stand on how the percentage of the Kannada population can be increased in Belagavi in the southern state, which is located adjoining the Maharashtra border. "If power is misused to destroy the idea of a language medium and movement, there is bound to be a reaction. But, the Centre has turned a blind eye to it," Pawar said.

Maharashtra Minister Shambhu Raj Desai said the Centre should intervene and arrange a face-to-face meeting between delegations of Karnataka and Maharashtra.

In this case, the Centre has always maintained a neutral stand asking the two states to resolve the dispute between themselves. There is no such decision has been made by the Centre so far.

“In such cases, the Centre allows the dispute or matter to settle, based on the judgement delivered by the courts. I do not see the Centre doing anything in the matter, except play down the rhetoric," the Political analyst Sandeep Shastri told News18.

Earleir, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Amit Shah and apprised him of developments related to the boundary dispute. So far in the development from the Central government on the decades-old boundary dispute, Shah patiently heard Fadnavis's views on the issue.

Despite all three the Centre and both states, being ruled by the BJP, it became difficult for the central government to take a stand. However, this time, it is expected that the dispute can be resolved.