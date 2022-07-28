K'taka Youth Leader Murder: CM Bommai Cancels Govt Anniversary Event, Announces Formation Of Special Commando Force

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has decided to cancel several events organised to mark the first anniversary of his government on Thursday as the situation continues to remain tense in the state following the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada.

In a press conference at his residence on Wednesday midnight, Bommai also announced the cancellation of 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur that was scheduled to be attended by BJP national president JP Nadda.

"There is anger in our hearts following this killing. This incident within a few months after Harsha's (Bajarang Dal activists) murder in Shivamogga has pained me," Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"My government completes one year and it is three years of the BJP rule after coming to power under BS Yediyurappa. We had planned for Janotsava but after looking at the pain of the victim's mother and family, I have decided to cancel tomorrow's events," he added.

The Karnataka Chief Minister also announced that his government will raise a specially trained commando force to eliminate anti-national and terrorists in the state. He said further details in this regard will be announced later after discussion with officials.

"Won't spare such elements at any cost. A task force of commandos will be trained along with an intelligence wing, they'll specifically look after such elements. Culprits will be nabbed soon... there are inter-state issues involved that's why I can't reveal everything now," Bommai said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"Government will form a commando force with special training, intelligence, ammunition, resources to go after anti-national and terror groups conspiring to disrupt the peace and stir communal tensions in the state," he added.

WHAT ABOUT THE MURDER?

Zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member Praveen Nettar was hacked to death on Tuesday night in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by three bike-borne people. Nettar, a resident of Nettaru in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district, was killed while he was returning to home.

The incident sparked tensions at several places in Dakshina Kannada district, with instances of stone-pelting and police lathicharge being reported. BJP workers and Sangh Parivar attacked the state government and accused it of not standing up to protect the lives of Hindu workers.

On Wednesday, several BJP workers blocked Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel's car while he was on his way to meet the kin of the deceased. The workers also tried to deflate the tyres of the vehicle and turn it upside down.

However, Kateel - Dakshina Kannada MP - assured justice to Nettaru and said that the state government would take steps to curtail such incidents.

"We will answer the party workers who are anguished by such incidents. Their anguish towards the leaders is understandable and I will bring this to the notice of the government," he was quoted as saying by PTI.