Karnataka Voter Fraud: EC Orders 100% Check of Changes In Electoral Rolls, Suspends State Poll Officials

THE ELECTION Commission of India on Friday issued directions to the Chief Secretary and CEO of Karnataka for a "100% check of the deletions and additions in the electoral rolls of the three constituencies in Shivajinagar, Chickpet, and Mahadevapura," as reported by news agency PTI. The poll body has ordered the suspension of two additional district election officials after the allegations of "electoral fraud" in the state.

This order has come from the poll body after reports of an NGO collecting voter data surfaced in Bengaluru. The Congress petitioned the authorities, seeking a detailed probe into the "voter information theft fraud" in the state.

It has been alleged that 27 lakh names were deleted from the electoral rolls and 11 lakh voters were added to the list, claiming that a private company collected the data of the voters.

The poll body also appointed officers from outside the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), under which the three Assembly seats fall. They were appointed to look after the purity of the electoral rolls.

According to the ECI's official statement, it has received media reports grading voter data in Bengaluru city under the banner of voter awareness week through a door-to-door survey in the BBMP area.

"The commission also received complaints from political parties regarding the same matter. A police investigation in the matter is going on in pursuance of two FIRs…" the ECI noted, as quoted by the News18 website.

"There shall be a 100% check of the deletions and additions effected in the electoral rolls after January 1, 2022, in the three constituencies of Shivajinagar, Chickpet, and Mahadevapura," the ECI said.

It has also ordered that the list of all deletions and additions made after January 1, 2022, in these three constituencies be shared with political parties so that they can file claims and objectives.