Karnataka: Clash Over Posters On Veer Savarkar, Tipu Sultan In Shivamogga; Section 144 Imposed

Karnataka on Monday found itself in the news again, but for all the wrong reasons after a man was stabbed in the Shivamogga district following clashes between two groups over a poster of Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar. According to reports, Savarkar's poster was installed by a group on Independence Day at the Ameer Ahmed circle in Shivamogga, but another group tried to remove it and install Tipu Sultan's banner.

This led to an escalation of tension in the area and a man was stabbed. He, however, is stable now, as per the Karnataka Police, which was forced to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. It later imposed section 144 in parts of the district.

"We've identified 4 accused and already arrested 2. Search on for another 2, we'll take stringent action. Investigation going on related to a stabbing incident that happened yesterday (where one was injured)," the Karnataka Police said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"We're telling people to not come out unnecessarily. We'll seize their (accused) properties, we'll inform the same to DC. We've deployed enough Police personnel. We already have 15 platoons and have also asked for more. Situation under control as of now," it said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed the police and district officials to take necessary actions to bring the situation under control. "Such incidents shouldn’t take place. Have instructed police to take strict action against those who commit such crime," he said, as reported by News18.

Similar incidents have been reported in Karnataka in the past, with pro-Hindu groups protesting against Tipu Sultan, calling him to be a tyrant. Earlier on Sunday, Mangaluru corporation removed a banner of Savarkar erected at the Surathkal junction following an objection by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers.

The Mangaluru corporation had earlier approved a proposal to name the circle after Savarkar on a request if Mangaluru North MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Y Bharath Shetty. It is now awaiting the state government's permission to officially name the circle.

Mangaluru corporation commissioner Akshy Sridhar, quoted by news agency PTI, said the council had approved the proposal to name the circle after Savarkar, but removed the banner on Sunday as the state government is yet to officially grant permission.