Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: The BS Yediyurappa-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka on Saturday revised the unlock guidelines for the state, allowing places of worship and temples to reopen from Sunday. However, it said that it would mandatory for places of worship to strictly follow appropriate COVID-19 norms. It also said that jathres, festivals, processions and congregations will not be allowed.

The state government further stated that amusement parks and similar places can reopen in Karnataka with strict adherence to COVID-19 norms as issued by the Union Health Ministry. However, water parks and water sports won't be allowed to reopen, it noted.

"Temples, Mosques, Churches, Gurudwaras and other religious places are allowed to open and related activities pertaining to the places of worship are permitted from 25-07-2022 strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and SOPs issused bu the concerned department," the guidelines stated.

Karnataka had imposed a complete lockdown in May after the beginning of the second wave of the COVID-19 infection in the country. The state government, however, has been relaxing the restrictions in a "phased manner" since June.

Last week, it had allowed multiplexes, theatres and auditoriums to reopen in the state with 50 per cent capacity. Colleges and institutions for higher education were also permitted to reopen from July 26. However, the Karnataka government had said that the night curfew will continue in the state from 10 pm to 5 am.

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka:

As per the information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka at present has over 24,000 active COVID-19 while around 28.31 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. The death toll, meanwhile, stands at over 36,000 in the southern state, the Health Ministry said.

