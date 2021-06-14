Karnataka Unlock: Karnataka had imposed strict restrictions on April 27 to prevent the spread of the virus in the state. It is one of the worst COVID hit states during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Karnataka has started easing the first phase of lockdown restrictions from today onwards (June 14) in 19 districts of the state where the number of active COVID-19 cases has gone down. However, the daily curfew from 7 pm to 5 am and a weekend curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday will continue to remain.

Here is a list of what is allowed and what’s not

• From today onwards the restrictions have been eased by 4 hours in 19 districts of Karnataka. Now, people are allowed to go outside from 6 am to 2 pm. Earlier, the timing was 6 am to 10 pm.

• Parks are allowed to open from 5 am to 10 am for joggers and walkers.

• Only shops that are selling essential commodities will be allowed to open

• Industries are allowed to function with a 50 per cent workforce and are required to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

• Establishments and industries engaged in garment production are allowed to function with 30 per cent staff strength.

• Constriction activities are allowed to function.

• However, shops selling construction material like cement and steel are only allowed to operate if they are located outside the containment zone.

List of districts in Karnataka where lockdown will continue

Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Belagavi, Shivamogga, Mandya, Davangere, Bengaluru Rura, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Dakshina Kannada, and Hassan.

Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded 7,810 fresh COVID- 19 cases and 125 deaths on Sunday taking the total caseload in the state to 27.65 lakh and 32,913 respectively. The state has 1,80,835 active COVID- 19 cases while the total discharge stands at 25,51,365 and total recovery at 18,648.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha