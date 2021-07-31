According to the fresh guidelines, negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours is now mandatory for people entering from Kerala and Maharashtra irrespective of the COVID-19 vaccination status.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: The Karnataka government on Saturday extended the guidelines in place in the state for COVID-19 surveillance, containment and caution and additional activities till August 16.

"The guidelines imposed till 2nd August will be extended for the next 15 days," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Increased surveillance on those entering from Kerala, Maharashtra



Karnataka also increased the surveillance on those entering the state from Kerala and Maharashtra. According to the fresh guidelines, negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours is now mandatory for people entering from Kerala and Maharashtra irrespective of the COVID-19 vaccination status.

“The revised special surveillance measure is notified herewith to be complied with strictly for arrivals from neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra in view of the current COVID-19 situation,” Karnataka’s Health and Family Welfare Jawaid Akhtar said.

100 per cent teachers to be vaccinated in next 15 days: CM Bommai

When asked about the reopening of schools, CM Bommai, who replaced BS Yediyurappa as Karnataka Chief Minister just this week, added: "72 per cent of school teachers have been vaccinated. In the next 15 days, we will cover 100 per cent.”

"We allowed people who had received one dose of vaccine. From tomorrow, it'll be necessary to have both doses. Random testing should be increased in border areas. We've discussed micro containment, tracing, testing," Bommai said on movement via state's border areas.

The Chief Minister said that he met Union Health Minister to ask for more vaccines for the state of Karnataka. "I have requested to increase it to 1.5 crores so that we can vaccinate 5 lakh people daily.” CM Basavaraj Bommai said.

Bus services to Kasargod to stay shut between Aug 1 to 7

The Dakshina Kannada district administration on Saturday decided to stop all bus services to Kasaragod from August 1 for a week, Deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra KV said.

Karnataka reported 1,987 new COVID-19 and 37 deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 29,05,124 and the toll to 36,562, a health department bulletin said.

