Karnataka To Hold Special Assembly Session In Belagavi Tommorow Amid Raging Border Dispute With Maharashtra

Amid the ongoing border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka, with new developments following every day, the winter session of the state legislature will be held in Belagavi on Sunday.

According to a report published on NDTV, the session will begin at 11 a.m. at the "Suvarna Vidhana Soudha" in Belagavi. It is the heart of the disputed land, which is being claimed by both states. It will be the last session of the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the northern district headquarters town bordering Maharashtra.

This session is being considered important because the assembly elections in the state are expected to be held by April-May 2023. However, the joint session and budget session will be held before the state election is officially declared.

The dispute started in the 1960s after the reorganisation of the states on a linguistic basis. Because of the large Marathi-speaking population in Belagavi, Maharashtra claims it as part of its region. It also claims to a number of villages in Karnataka that have Marathi-speaking people.

The decade-old issue resurfaced after Bommai recently claimed that many villages in Sangli district, located in Maharashtra, have passed a resolution to become a part of Karnataka, citing a lack of basic facilities there.

Meanwhile, there is speculation about a debate in the assembly session, and the ruling will have to face opposition from Maharashtra. According to NDTV, Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi will stage a symbolic sit-in protest at 11 a.m. on the first day of the assembly.

The speaker, Vishweshwar Hedge Kageri, has proposed six bills that will most likely be debated during this session.Out of the six bills for discussion and approval, four are new ones. The other two, including the Kannada Comprehensive Development Bill, were already tabled in the previous session in Bengaluru.

In order to ease the tension, Union Minister Amit Shah held a meeting on Wednesday, December 14, with the chief ministers of the two states and asked them to form a six-member ministerial panel to address the issue and not claim anything until the Supreme Court gives its verdict.