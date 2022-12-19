Karnataka Teacher Beats Nine-Year-Old Boy To Death, Assaults Mother Too

A Class 4 student died in a hospital after being beaten by an iron rod by a guest faculty in a government run school in Karnataka. He was greviously injured due to the thrashing. This incident of child abuse had taken place on Saturday.The boy, who succumbed to his injuries, has been identified as Bharat Barakeri. He was a nine-year-old student of Government Model Primary School in Hadali village near Nargund town in Gadag.

The teacher accused of this crime is identified as Muttu Hadali. The police have said that the teacher has disappeared after the incident and a manhunt has been launched to nab him. The accused had also assaulted the mother of the boy, Geetha Barakeri for questioning him.The accused assaulted Bharat with a thin iron rod when he was talking to his friends.

The boy then ran to his mother Geetha, also a teacher in the school. When Geetha tried saving her son, the accused attacked her also. The seriously injured, bleeding boy was shifted to the KIMS hospital of Hubballi, where he succumbed to his injuries. Naragunda police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the accused teacher. The trigger for his anger is yet to be ascertained. An investigation is on.