Shivamogga/ Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 were clamped, and all schools and colleges were closed in Karnataka's Shivamogga on Monday, a day after a 23-year-old Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in the district.

Here's everything you need to know about the big story in 10 key points:

1. A Bajrang Dal member, identified as 23-year-old Harsha, was allegedly murdered on Sunday at around 9 pm at Bharati Colony. Harsha, a tailor by profession, was reportedly a resident of Seegehatti. He was taken to the Mc Gann Hospital on Sunday night where he succumbed to injuries.

2. According to a report by news agency IANS, Harsha was actively involved with the Bajrang Dal. The report claimed Harsha was accused of abusing other religions and a complaint had been lodged against him in the Doddapet police station. He was also receiving threatening calls.

3. The IANS report said Harsha was chased by the miscreants on Sunday night and was attacked with lethal weapons. The miscreants later escaped from the scene.

4. Following the incident, tensions increased in the district and several vehicles were burnt in the Seegehatti area.

5. Amid this, officials have beefed up the security in the district, closing all schools and colleges, and imposing Section 144. Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner (DC) has said Rapid Action Force (RAF) has also been deployed to maintain law and order.

6. The incident has happened at a time when a row has erupted in Karnataka over Hijab. However, the Karnataka government has claimed that Harsha's death is not linked with the ongoing Hijab row.

7. "We need to wait for further investigations before arriving at a conclusion... The police have uncovered some clues. We will arrest the culprit soon," said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, as reported by India Today.

8. On the other hand, state minister KS Eshwarappa has alleged that Harsha was murdered by "Muslim goondas", adding he will visit Shivamogga to analyse the situation.

9. "I'm very disturbed by the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist. He was killed by 'Musalmaan goondas' (Muslim goons)," he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

10. Meanwhile, media reports suggest that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also spoken to Jnanendra about the incident. "One Harsha was stabbed to death yesterday. Few leads have been gathered in the incident during the investigation which started last night," Bommai said, as reported by ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma