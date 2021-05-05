Karnataka COVID-19 News: The alarming spurt has also raised the positivity rate to 32.28 per cent, which means that one in every three persons getting testing is turning positive for the virus.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Karnataka on Wednesday reported over 50,000 new COVID-19 infections in a span of 24 hours, first time ever since the pandemic broke out last year. The number of deaths in the same time span stood at 346. Alarmingly, nearly half of these new infections - over 23,000 - were reported in the capital city Bengaluru. On Sunday, the state had witnessed 44,631 new COVID-19 cases and 292 deaths.

The fresh spike has pushed the state's caseload to 17,41,046 while the overall death toll now stands at 16,884. The alarming spurt has also raised the positivity rate to 32.28 per cent, which means that almost one in every three persons getting testing is turning positive for the virus.

The unabated spike in cases and deaths in Karnataka as several hospitals in the state, especially Bengaluru, continue to struggle with the crisis of oxygen supply. The alleged O2 crisis claimed the lives of seven patients in Kalaburagi and Belagavi on Tuesday. These incidents came close on the heels of deaths of 24 COVID patients within Sunday and Monday in Chamarajanagar district hospital due to the same reason.

With the cases rising continuously despite the one-week curfew in the state, the Karnataka government is actively considering the option of imposing a complete lockdown in the state for at least two weeks after May 12.

The two-week curfew from April 27 is seen to have yielded partial results as the government has allowed many sectors, including manufacturing, constructions and garment factories to operate with 50 per cent staff and vehicle movement remaining almost unchecked.

According to a Times of India report, experts have suggested Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to announcement a complete lockdown without any relaxation at least till May-end in order to contain the spread of the virus.

As the demand for imposition of a country-wide lockdown gains momentum, large parts of India are already under similar strict curbs for varying periods in a bid to check the unrelenting COVID wave.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta