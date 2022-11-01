Karnataka Seer, Who Died By Suicide, Was Honey-Trapped, Blackmailed Over Rivalry: Police

Lingayat seer died by suicide on October 24 on the premises of the Kunchugal Bande Mutt in Ramnagar district.(Image: ANI)

DAYS after Lingayat seer Basavalinga Swami’s death, who allegedly died by suicide, a 21-year-old engineering student and a seer from a rival mutt have been arrested for allegedly blackmailing him. The investigation in this matter reveals that it was a case of vengeance and greed which led to the honey trap and torturing of the victim.

The Lingayat seer died by suicide on October 24 on the premises of the Kunchugal Bande Mutt in Ramnagar district. The Kudur police investigated the whole matter and arrested three persons, including an engineering student and in this connection, police have continued their probe and are likely to nab more persons.

The arrested persons Neelambike aka Chanda from Doddaballapur; Mrutyunjaya Swamiji of Kannuru Mutt and Mahadevaiah, an advocate from Tumakuru, have also confessed to the crime, the police said adding that they had a deep hatred for the deceased seer and wanted to unseat him.

The young woman, who is an engineering student, befriended Basavalinga Swami and recorded intimate video calls in April, the police said. The recorded calls were allegedly used by the woman and Mrityunjaya Swami, a leader at the Kannur mutt, to blackmail and torture Basavalinga Swami.

He left a two-page suicide note behind him in which he mentioned that he was harassed and blackmailed over some videos. He reportedly said in his letter, "An unknown woman has done this to me.”

Mrityunjaya Swami was arrested by the police in this matter who allegedly wanted to get back at Basavalinga Swami in a long-running dispute. The police also said he wanted to dethrone him and took over the Kanchugal Bande Mutt that Basavalinga Swami had headed since 1997.

"The main reason for the blackmail was that these people wanted to take revenge - there was a dispute between the two seers. They planned to trap him in February and filmed the video in April," said police officer S Santosh Babu.

According to the police, the woman allegedly "honey-trapped" Basavalinga Swami on Mrityunjaya Swami's instruction. The two then blackmailed the seer and pressured him to give up his post, the police said. The Lingayat seer had already paid a huge sum to his blackmailers.