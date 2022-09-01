Karnataka Seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru, Booked For Alleged Sexual Abuse, Arrested

The Chief of Sri Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru has been arrested by Karnataka Police on Thursday, for sexually assaulting two minor students in Chitradurga. As per police officials, after being taken to the police station he will be taken for his medical check-up.

The Mysuru police had lodged a complaint against Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru on August 26 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, and Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to rape.

This came after two girls told members of the state Child Welfare Committee that they were sexually assaulted between January 1, 2019, and June 6, 2022 by the seer. The case was later transferred to the Chitradurga district police.

Earlier in the day, a Karnataka court adjourned the hearing of the anticipatory bail plea by the Murgha Math Seer, even as a group of advocates sought a probe under the high court's supervision.

Advocates Siddharth Bhupathi, Shreeram T Nayak, Ganesh Prasad B S, Ganesh V and Ponnanna K A in their petition said, "The accused herein being an influential person not even being summoned by the investigating officer, let alone being arrested is utter shocking."

Alleging that the MLA of Chitradurga, Thippareddy has been visiting the seer regularly and has been extending his "hand of support" in favour of the accused, it said Home Minister Araga Jnanendra is issuing a press statement that an employee of the math was conspiring against the Swamiji.

"(This) clearly causes prejudice on the investigating authority in carrying out the investigation in a fair and free manner," the letter said.

Further pointing out that the Swamiji held a press briefing claiming innocence, it said, since the seer has a large following across Karnataka, his statements would cause prejudice.

"He has not even been summoned for investigation or his medical examination conducted. These lacunas in the investigation show that there is already prejudice caused on part of the investigation," the letter added.

(With Agencies Inputs)