Karnataka Seer Found Dead In Kanchugal Bande Mutt; Harassment Alleged In Suicide Note

A 45-YEAR-OLD Lingayat seer was on Monday found hanging in the Kanchugal Bande Mutt in Karnataka's Ramanagara district. According to the police, the body was found hanging from the window grill of his room in the Ashram. It is suspected to be a case of suicide as a death note was also recovered from his room, the police said.

The deceased, identified as Basavalinga Swamiji, was the chief pontiff of the Kanchugal Bande Mutt for the last 25 years. Following his death, a case of unnatural death has been registered at the Kudur police station. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide and have launched a probe into the matter.

The police on Monday evening were rushed to the spot after learning about the incident. The body of the chief pontiff has been sent for autopsy and the report is awaited to ascertain the cause of the death. According to a report by Times of India, the incident was reported the complainant of this incident, Ramesh, who is a teacher at the Bande Mutt school, told the police that he met the seer at 5 pm Sunday before leaving for home.

He received a call from a mutt employee around 6.10 am that the seer was not opening his room and not taking calls. Ramesh went to the rear of the room and found the seer hanging from the window grill. His last few calls are now being traced, police said, as he's left a two-page suicide note about being harassed by "some people who wanted to remove him from his position".