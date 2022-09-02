Karnataka Seer, Arrested Under POCSO Charges, Hospitalised After Developing Chest Pain In Jail

The chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru on Friday was shifted to a district hospital after he complained of chest pain. Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Police arrested Sharanaru for the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls and following the case, was sent to 14-day judicial custody today. He was brought to Chitradurga district jail. Police will seek police remand in open court today.

Karnataka | Chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru was taken to district hospital from Chitradurga district jail after he complained of chest pain





"The chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, accused of sexually assaulting minors, arrested," said Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Karnataka. Kumar has earlier said, "The due procedure will be followed. Medical test and investigations will be done as per the procedure. He will also be produced before the judge."



Chitradurga SP Parashurama K said, "We arrested him (Chief of Sri Murugha Mutt) in the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) case. The second accused is being questioned. She is in our custody. There is no political pressure on us. After the medical checkup, we will present the seer before the magistrate."

On Tuesday, the District Sessions Court in Chitradurga adjourned the anticipatory bail petition of the chief pontiff of the Murugha Mutt to September 1. An FIR under the POCSO Act has been registered against the pontiff of the influential Muruga Mutt in Chitradurga after minor girls made allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Meanwhile, a group of advocates has written to the Registrar General of the Karnataka High Court claiming that the investigation against the accused seer is not being carried out in an unbiased, free and fair manner. "He (the seer) has not even been summoned for investigation or his medical examination conducted. These lacunas in the investigation show that there is already prejudice caused on part of the investigation," the letter claimed.

The pontiff, who had applied for anticipatory bail on Monday, was additionally charged under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Tuesday as one of the two victims was from the SC community. The Second Additional District and Sessions Court had already issued notices to the Child Protection Unit seeking its objections to the bail plea under POCSO Act.

The police in Chitradurga had earlier this week produced the two victims for recording their statements under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Apart from the seer, a total of five people, including the warden of the monastery's hostel, are accused in the case.

It is alleged that the two girls, aged 15 and 16, studying in a school run by the math and residing in a hostel, also run by the monastery, were sexually abused between January 2019 and June 2022.

