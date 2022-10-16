9 Killed After Tempo, Milk Vehicle Collision In Karnataka's Hassan

By JE News Desk
Sun, 16 Oct 2022 08:23 AM IST
Minute Read
Visuals from the site of accident near Gandhinagar in Arsikere taluka. (Image: Twitter/ ANI)

At least nine people were killed in after a tempo and a milk vehicle collided in Hassan district of Karnataka late Saturday night, police said

The passengers of the tempo were returning from a visit to temples in Dharmasthala, Subramanya and Hasanamba when the vehicle collided head-on with a KMF milk vehicle near Gandhinagar in Arsikere taluka, news agency ANI reported.

Among the deceased, seven people were from the Salapura village and two were from the Doddihalli village.

They have been identified as Druva (2 years) and Tanmay (10 years) from Doddahalli, and Leelavati (50 years), Chaitra (33 years), Samartha (10 years), Dimpy (12 years), Vandana (20 years), Doddiah (60 years) and Bharti (50 years) from the Salapura village, the officials said.

