Karnataka Reports First Case Of Zika Virus, 5-Year-Old Girl Tests Positive

A FIVE-year-old girl in Karnataka was infected with the Zika virus and has tested positive, the health minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday. This is the first Zika virus case that has been reported in the state. The minister stated that the government is well-equipped to deal with it.

"A 5-year-old girl in Karnataka has tested positive for the Zika virus & has been advised to take precautionary measures. This is first case in state & govt is monitoring the situation carefully. Our dept is well prepared to handle it," Sudhakar, as quoted by news agency ANI said.

Earlier this month, a 67-year-old man was found infected with the Zika virus in the Bavdhan area of Pune, as per the health department. The man is a resident of Nashik and had come to Pune on November 6.

"A case of Zika virus reported in Maharashtra. A 67-year-old man patient was found in Bavdhan Pune city, he is originally from Nashik and had come to Pune on November 6, earlier on October 22 he had travelled to Surat. On November 30 National Institute of Virology had confirmed the Zika virus infection in him. Currently, the patient is clinically stable and has no complications," the health department had said, ANI reported.

Following the 2016 outbreak in Brazil, the Zika virus disease (ZVD) is regarded as one of the major public health issues of concern. This illness, which is brought on by a virus largely spread by the daytime-biting Aedes mosquito, has a mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, soreness in the muscles and joints, malaise, and headaches as symptoms.

A mosquito-borne flavivirus had been reported to be associated with the increased incidence of microcephaly, congenital Zika syndrome, and Guillain-Barre syndrome. Since its discovery in the Zika forest in Uganda in 1947, several outbreaks of ZVD have been reported from Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Islands.