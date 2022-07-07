Karnataka Rains: 'Extremely Heavy' Showers Batter Coastal Areas, 3 Dead In Landslide; Schools, Colleges Shut

Three people lost their lives while several others were injured in a landslide that took place on Thursday morning at the Panjikal village in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka amid heavy rains. The toll, however, might rise as some are feared to be trapped inside the debris, said officials, adding that a rescue operation is underway.

Like the neighbouring Maharashtra, Karnataka has also been battered by the southwest monsoon that has severely affected normal life in the state, especially in coastal regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for coastal districts, predicting heavy to extremely rainfall there.

"Southwest monsoon was vigorous over North Interior Karnataka and active over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. Rainfall occurred at most places over the state," the weather department said on Wednesday, asking fishermen not to venture into the sea.

IMD's alert has forced the Karnataka government to shut all schools and colleges in coastal regions of the state. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also held a key meeting with heavy rains continuing in Karnataka and directed officials to take up relief work immediately.

The state government, Bommai said while speaking to reporters, has also directed the deployment of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to take up rescue works.

"I have held discussions with Deputy Commissioners of rain affected districts. Already rescue works are on and I have directed to take up relief work. Because of heavy and incessant rains houses and properties have got damaged in coastal districts and Kodagu, and the rains have continued," Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.