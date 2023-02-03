Karnataka Polls | Siddaramaiah Calls 'Rebellion Warning' Letter To Sonia Gandhi Fake: 'Intended To Create Confusion'

Siddaramiah has claimed that the letter that is being circulated on social media about rebellion in Congress is fake.

FORMER Karnataka chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday clarified that the letter to Sonia Gandhi, claimed to be written by him, is fake and said that the letter is being circulated to create confusion in the Congress cadre ahead of the state Assembly Poll, scheduled to be held later this year. The letter which is being circulated on social media mentioned the differences in the party over tickets and that it would lead to "rebellion in the party ranks".

"The letter has been leaked with the intention of creating confusion among the workers about our party which is on the way to victory in the next election," Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to clarify. The senior Congress leader in the state, while claiming that he did not write any such letter, also called it a "malicious fake letter".

"Disturbed by their falling electoral prospects, @BJP4Karnataka has stooped low like their high command," he said. Siddaramiah’s absence from the Bharat Jodo Yatra’s concluding event in Srinagar had led to increased speculations of a rift between the former Chief Minister and the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar.

"I have not written any such letter. This is a malicious fake letter. This is how the BJP workers have conspired to create confusion among our workers,” Siddaramaiah tweeted, with a copy of the purported letter. "I am going to file a complaint with the police and believe that the culprits behind this misdeed will be found and punished," he added.

The letter, with his name, is being circulated with an intention of ruining his relationship with the state Congress Chief, Siddaramaiah alleged. "A fake letter in my name is being circulated. Some miscreants did this with the malicious intention of spoiling the relationship between me and the KPCC president. I wish to clarify that I have nothing to do with this letter," he said.

The Congress is in the process to finalise the names of candidates for the upcoming state Assembly polls later this year. State Congress chief DK Shivakumar yesterday indicated that most of the sitting Congress MLAs may get the ticket to contest the upcoming polls, saying "all of them have worked amidst people, and have done a good job".

Speaking ahead of the KPCC state election committee meeting where the party is expected to shortlist the candidates, he said, the list of candidates will be announced as soon as possible. The Congress currently has 69 MLAs in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The Congress that aims to come to power in the state has set a target of winning at least 150 out of the total 224 seats that will go to polls, due by May.



(With Agency Inputs)