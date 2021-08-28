According to police sources, while four of the accused were arrested in Sathyamangala, Tamil Nadu, the fifth was nabbed in Chamarajanagar, Karnataka. Among the four accused from Tamil Nadu, three had criminal backgrounds.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Karnataka police on Saturday arrested 5 people in connection with the Mysuru gang-rape case. This came after a Karnataka Chief Minister vowed to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice as soon as possible. According to the police, the accused are from Tamil Nadu and one of the accused, as per preliminary reports, is a juvenile, however, it will only be confirmed after further interrogation.

According to Praveen Sood, Karnataka DGP, one accused is still absconding and efforts are on to nab him. "Five arrested in connection with the incident. As per reports, they're from Tamil Nadu. As per the preliminary probe, one of the accused is juvenile (subject to confirmation), it'll be known from the further probe. One accused is absconding", the DGP said as quoted by news agency ANI.

This came after Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated that the Police have succeeded in cracking the cases. However, the minister remained tight-lipped on the number of people arrested in connection with the gruesome incident. According to police sources, while four of the accused were arrested in Sathyamangala, Tamil Nadu, the fifth was nabbed in Chamarajanagar, Karnataka. Among the four accused from Tamil Nadu, three had criminal backgrounds

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai said he is confident that the police would crack the case as early as possible and apprehend the culprits. Bommai said five police teams are investigating the case. "Police have taken the Mysuru case very seriously. I am confident that the police will succeed in cracking the case as early as possible", the chief minister said.

The victim, a college student studying in Mysuru, was gang-raped near Chamundi foothills on the outskirts of Mysuru on August 24. Her male friend who was with her was assaulted by the gang. The gang members demanded from them Rs 3 lakh not to make public the video of the rape, police sources said.

Mysore varsity circular imposing curbs on movement of girls withdrawn:

The circular of the University of Mysore imposing curbs on movement of girl students alone on its Manasagangotri campus after 6.30 pm has been withdrawn, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Saturday. He said it's true that generally, campuses of Universities are vast but to bar the movement of girl students is not correct.

Narayan directed Vice-Chancellors of Universities to take security measures and create safe campuses. The University of Mysore's move on Friday was prompted by the gang-rape of a college student near Chamundi foothills on the outskirts of Mysuru on August 24 which has created a scare.

Entry of visitors to the Kukkarahalli lake premises has also been prohibited after 6.30 pm, said sources in University which have issued the circular announcing the measures. The steps were taken as part of "safety and precautionary measure" following verbal instructions by police, the sources said. Security guards have been asked to patrol the campus from 6 pm to 9 pm, they said.

Karnataka Home Minister's Controversial remarks sparked row:

The gang rape sparked major outrage across Karnataka. Controversy also erupted after Karnataka Home Minister said that the victim should not have gone to a deserted place in the night. "Around 7-7:30 pm (on Tuesday) they (the girl and her male friend) had gone there. It is a deserted place, they should not have gone, but we can't stop anyone from going... It is a deserted place and no one usually goes there as no one will be there," Jnanendra said.

Later, in a statement withdrawing his comments, the Home Minister clarified that he had no intention of hurting anybody in criticising the Congress leaders who had sought his resignation over the unfortunate incident in Mysuru.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai also disapproved of the comments made by Araga Jnanendra. "I just don't agree with the comments made by my Home Minister regarding the gang-rape incident. I have advised him to give clarification," the chief minister said, adding, "I have directed the officials to pursue the matter seriously and update me on the developments."

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan