₹13.5 Lakh were seized from a drainage pipe by Karnataka ACB during a raid at the residence of a junior engineer at Public Works Department

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Karnataka Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) found assets worth ₹ 72,57,48,284 in a series of raids on the properties owned by 15 government employees at 68 locations across the state of Karnataka. The assets discovered are 77 to 879 per cent more than known sources of income, the ACB said on Thursday.

The investigation against the accused government employees has revealed assets worth ₹ 72,57,48,284 in gold ornaments, cash, vehicles, sites, buildings, home appliances, Land, Bank deposits etcetera. When compared to the known sources of income of the accused employees, it is up to 879 per cent more than the known sources of income of accused employees.

How much extra assets ACB reportedly found with accused employees?

According to the information released by Karnataka Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), accused Vasudev, RN, Former Project Director Nirmiti Kendra, Bangalore Rural District was found with illegal assets 879.53 per cent more than his known sources of income, amounting at ₹18,20,63,868 in total. Other 14 government employees were found with illegal assets amounting anywhere between 77 per cent to 563 per cent more than their known sources of income.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), #Karnataka releases details of assets found in raids by 503 ACB officers on properties of 15 government employees at 68 locations



via ANI pic.twitter.com/V5XPTGnVOk — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) November 25, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, visuals of hard cash spilling out of a pipe at the residence of a PWD junior engineer went viral all over India.

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday launched simultaneous search operations at 68 locations across Karnataka targeting 15 government officials in various departments as part of an investigation into alleged disproportionate assets cases.

Both the residences and offices of 15 government officials and their relatives in Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Mandya and in some districts were searched by teams led by eight SPs, 100 officers and 300 ACB staff.

Officials under the scanner include K.S. Lingegowda, executive engineer, Smart City, Mangaluru; Srinivas K. executive engineer, HLBC, Mandya; T. S. Rudreshappa, joint director, agriculture department in Gadag; Cooperative Development Officer of Savadatti A.K. Masti; Sadashiv Maralingannanavar, senior motor inspector, Gokak; Nathaji Heeraji Patil, a Grade ‘C’ employee at Hescom in Belagavi; S. M. Biradar, junior engineer, PWD and K. S. Shivanand, retired sub-registrar; Ballari.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma